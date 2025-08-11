Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.95 million, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Thomas W. Storey acquired 16,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 231,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,776.94. This trade represents a 7.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

