Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.52. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 41.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
