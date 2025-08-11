AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,816 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

