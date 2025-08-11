Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

GFF stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Griffon has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $53,994,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 623,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,325,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 236,179 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

