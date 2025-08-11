Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.34% of Illumina worth $1,298,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $94.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

