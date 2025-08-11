2,332 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

