Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WPP

Institutional Trading of WPP

WPP Trading Down 5.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WPP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WPP by 83.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WPP by 321.8% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 42,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 95.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. WPP has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.