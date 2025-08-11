Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. WPP has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
