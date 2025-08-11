Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,595 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $139,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $2,640,994.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 360,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,904,367.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.6%

IBKR opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

