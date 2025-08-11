C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.7857.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $15,049,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,816,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,496,386.04. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,298,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,808. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

