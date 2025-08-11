AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,880,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,446,000 after purchasing an additional 346,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $294.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.