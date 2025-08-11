Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,059 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $152,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.7% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $71,699,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $23,434,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $148.99 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,098.42. This trade represents a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,725 shares of company stock worth $11,511,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.