999 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

