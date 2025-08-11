Critical Comparison: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of JFrog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for JFrog and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 13 1 2.94 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00

Profitability

JFrog presently has a consensus target price of $46.8667, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $2.4857, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than JFrog.

This table compares JFrog and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -18.18% -7.66% -5.30% 8X8 -2.96% 11.38% 1.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFrog and 8X8″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $428.49 million 11.66 -$69.24 million ($0.77) -56.65 8X8 $718.28 million 0.37 -$27.21 million ($0.16) -12.06

8X8 has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

JFrog has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats JFrog on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

