Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 117,929 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,411,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 117,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $1,211,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,878,285 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,849,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,763 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,579,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $218,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,242 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,506,000 after acquiring an additional 498,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,084,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,215,000 after acquiring an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.5%

PFGC stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

