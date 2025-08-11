Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

