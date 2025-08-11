AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

