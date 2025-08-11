Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $269.70 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

