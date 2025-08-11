Deutsche Bank AG Has $90.24 Million Stock Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,733,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ball were worth $90,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ball by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

