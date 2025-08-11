Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,425,689 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,580,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $162,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $19,760,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $15,534,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.94 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

