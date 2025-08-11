ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,848 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $211.04 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,270. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

