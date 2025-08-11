Head to Head Comparison: Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) vs. UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fannie Mae has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fannie Mae and UWM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.08 $16.98 billion N/A N/A UWM $1.04 billion 7.01 $14.40 million ($0.05) -90.80

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than UWM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fannie Mae and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fannie Mae 1 0 0 0 1.00 UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17

Fannie Mae currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.94%. UWM has a consensus price target of $5.5417, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.5% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fannie Mae and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fannie Mae 9.68% -34.69% 0.35% UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72%

Summary

UWM beats Fannie Mae on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

