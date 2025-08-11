Canaccord Genuity Group Raises MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $77.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97 and a beta of 2.30. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

