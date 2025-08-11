Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNQ. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

