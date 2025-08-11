ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $366.70 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.57 and its 200-day moving average is $369.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.