nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LASR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.81. nLight has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,298.44. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,342,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,587,070.91. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in nLight by 147.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in nLight by 162.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in nLight by 3,951.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of nLight by 191.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

