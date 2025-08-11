Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Tigress Financial began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

