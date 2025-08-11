Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

LGND opened at $150.06 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,912. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,000. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,401 shares of company stock worth $396,648 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

