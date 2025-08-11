East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $114.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.1538.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.