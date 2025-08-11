New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 546.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

