F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of F5 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $321.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

