Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

