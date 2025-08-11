JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $633,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $89.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

