Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 11,476 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

