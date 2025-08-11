Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

