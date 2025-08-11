The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $721.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

