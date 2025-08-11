Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 5,822 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.09% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG opened at $98.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

