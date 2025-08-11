Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

