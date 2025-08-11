Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 119.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 742.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.43 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

