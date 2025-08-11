Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Roku by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

