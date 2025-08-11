Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 20,702 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 1,647.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,949 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,454 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

