Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $146,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.