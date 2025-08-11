Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $146,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.