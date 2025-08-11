Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 22,889 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $236.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $236.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.