Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $16,301,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $10,297,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $126.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.