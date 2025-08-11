Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nokia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 59,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nokia by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.
Nokia Stock Performance
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.48.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nokia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
