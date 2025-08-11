Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Qifu Technology stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

