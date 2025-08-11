Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 695.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,809.59. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $144,570.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,214.56. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock worth $1,616,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.11 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.