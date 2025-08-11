Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $200.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

