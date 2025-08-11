Berger Financial Group Inc Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $126.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $130.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

