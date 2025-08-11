Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 13,128 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

BTC stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $54.12.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

