iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

